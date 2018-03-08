Brandon Marshall, a 16-year-old boy who stands seven feet and four inches tall is now considered the tallest teenager in Britain, and maybe in the world soon. According to doctors, the boy has gained an extra five inches last year, and he is expected to gain more height in the coming years.

The previous record for the tallest teenager was in the name of Broc Brown, a seven feet eight inches young man who turned twenty recently.

Height a blessing for Brandon Marshall

Initially, Brandon was a little bit shy about his height, but now things have changed, and he is now a member of Wales national basketball team. His height along with his talent has played a crucial role in his selection, and Brandon is now proud of being the tallest British teenager. He is now training for his first professional basketball match and will be going to Lithuania next month.

"I can't believe he's still growing. To be honest I don't know what height he is going to reach. He does tend to struggle with roofs, ceilings, doorways - just everything normal size people take for granted. It is crazy, walking down the road with Brandon. People stop him, asking for photos with him. He is so shy as well, bless him. When people notice his height, he says 'oh here we go again, yes I am tall, yes I am Britain's tallest teenager," says Brandon's mother Lynne Quelch, Mirror reports.

Now, Brandon is using a super king bed for sleeping, and his parents have bought an eight-foot bed custom built for him.

Even though a series of medical tests were conducted on Brandon, experts have failed to figure out the exact reason behind the height gain. He tested negative for Marfan syndrome - a genetic disorder to gain such height. Interestingly, he was just a boy with an average height until the age of nine.

"I was normal size up until the age of nine. I then had a big growth spurt. I was about 6ft when I was about 13 and I started to grow a lot more by then. Shoes have always been a problem because I will never be able to find them and they are really expensive," said Brandon.

Brandon's mother and father are 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 10 inches tall respectively. His 30-year-old elder brother is 6 feet 4 inches tall, while his 25-year-old sister stands 5 feet six inches. Brandon's younger brother is suffering from cerebral palsy, and he has just an average height of a 12-year-old boy.

As Brandon is gaining more height every year, he is expected to break the record of Paul Sturgess, a seven feet seven inches tall man who is now the tallest man in the UK.