The 33-year-old British driver needed to finish seventh or above at Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix to become the world champion, even if Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had won. While Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race. The four-time world champion finished the race at P4 and sealed the fifth title with two races to spare in the 2018 season.

Now, after claiming the fifth title, the Briton equals with Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio in terms of championships. As he signed a deal with Mercedes till 2020, fans are hoping that their Hamilton can break F1 great Michael Schumacher's all-time titles record.

After the Mexican GP, actor Will Smith also congratulated Hamilton over the radio. When he stepped out of his car, he said that he was having a strange feeling at that moment. In addition, he said, "I've been with Mercedes since I was 13, to complete this, when Fangio has done it with Mercedes, is an incredible feeling. It's a bit surreal at the moment..."

Even though the 21-year-old Dutchman Verstappen took the victory again in Mexico after 2017, the main focus of the post-race interview was mostly about the championship. When the interviewer was talking Ferrari's Sebastian Vittel, the German driver said that he should congratulate Hamilton first.

Here are some pictures and videos of the moments in Mexican GP 2018.