Look for ingredients like avocado, olive oil and seaweed while shopping for face masks for winter to mask away the skin problems, say experts.

Shaivya Gupta, Research and Development Manager at Organic Harvest, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head - Training, The Body Shop India, list down the type of masks one should pick in winter.

* Avocado: An avocado, given its Omega-3 content and its moisturising properties, is perfect for dry and irritated winter skin. Not only does it help nurture your skin but also creates a supple and healthy looking skin, given its natural vitamin, mineral and antioxidant content. Be sure to opt for an organic avocado mask to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy and nourished.

* Olive oil: It is a powerful ingredient of anti-aging skincare products; and nourishes, rejuvenates and protects the skin. This is the ideal ingredient that one must look for in face masks if you are looking to combat dry and ageing skin.

* Seaweed jelly: This sea-plant is known to work wonders on all skin types and has long lasting benefits. This ingredient is used widely in a range of spa and skincare products. Seaweed has natural cleansing and hydrating properties, which is apt for winter face masks. A seaweed-based mask will not only nourish but also revive an otherwise dull skin.

* Daisy flower extract: Daisy flower has a rich history as a healing plant, offering multiple benefits to the skin. Daisy flower face packs help in making the skin supple, smooth and greatly enhances the skin elasticity. It reduces the dullness in the skin and helps bring in the winter glow.

* Aloe vera: Aloe vera face mask not only rejuvenates the skin, but its antiseptic properties work magic on acne prone skins. An aloe vera gel-based face mask will optimally hydrate your skin and this is so gentle on the skin that it can even be applied twice a week to repair an itchy and flaky skin. Just make sure you use an organic face mask.

* Honey deep nourishing masks: Wrap your skin with an indulgent honey-textured moisturising mask which nourishes and hydrates the skin. Look out for those which are enriched with deep nourishing active ingredients honey, marula oil or organic olive oil that replenishes and retains moisture, honey helps to comfort and revive. Masks rich in Omega-9 helps to boost skin elasticity and prevent dryness.

* Nourishing masks: Vitamin E and wheatgerm oil are powerful anti-oxidants and make great masks for dry skin. These masks are all season masks and can be used both as sink- in masks or nourishing creams for super dry skin. Use it preferably as a sleeping mask.

* Overnight masks: Overnight masks help in regeneration and cellular renewal of the skin cells that reworks, smoothens the skin surface making it healthier and bouncy. It seeps deep into the skin thus rejuvenating and making the skin supple and soft.

Source: IANS