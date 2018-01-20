Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has issued an apology after one of its aircrafts made an emergency landing in Australia due to engine troubles. The incident took place on January 18 when Flight MH122, traveling from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur with 224 passengers, was diverted to the Australian outback town of Alice Springs after one of the engines shut down.

Passengers were asked to sit tight through the landing. They said there was tremendous jerking for five minutes. Passengers also heard a loud bang coming from the left-hand engine, which was followed by a warning indicator on the electronic aircraft monitoring system. Some of them took to Twitter to share their ordeal.

Izham Ismail, the airline's chief executive, has apologized for the unfortunate event. MAS also tweeted that passengers of MH122 were set to be transported from Alice Springs to Kuala Lumpur on MH148 on January 19, 2018. The flight was scheduled to depart Alice Springs at 5.45pm and is expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 9.50 pm the same day.

"Safety was not at any time compromised and the commanding captain decided to divert the flight for technical assistance," the airline said in a statement on its website.

All affected passengers were given hotel accommodation, meals and transportation, added the statement.