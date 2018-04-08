Veteran Indian star M.C. Mary Kom entered the semi-finals of the women's 48-kilogram boxing competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games with a convincing victory over Megan Gordon of Scotland here on Sunday.

The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict at the Oxenford Boxing studios.

Her entry into the last four stage confirms a bronze medal for Mary Kom.

Although she has world titles and an Olympic bronze in her trophy cabinet, Mary was yet to win a medal at the CWG until this year's edition.

Mary Kom started slowly, taking her time to gauge her opponent, although she did land a couple of solid blows.

The Manipuri legend landed a flurry of punches in the closing seconds of the opening round to force her opponent on to the ropes.

Mary upped the ante in the second round, picking up the pace as she peppered Megan with powerful blows.

The third and last round followed a similar script with Mary pummelling her opponent with quick combinations.

Megan fought bravely as she absorbed the punches and tried to hit back on the counter, but she was no match for the veteran Indian.

