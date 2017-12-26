Looks like Malaysia Airports needs an English expert after losing face in front of the whole world due to spelling and grammatical errors in the festive buntings that they set up at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Baru. Their good intent was met with laughter of derision as the buntings went viral on social media.

Malaysia Airports Bhd apologized on Sunday after pictures of a bunting, which had "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years" written on it, were shared publicly. Authorities have assured that the mistake was made only in the Kota Baru airport and the erroneous wishes have already been removed.

After apologizing for the goof-up, they wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" and "Happy New Year". They also acknowledged the fact that they have received many feedbacks about the spelling errors in the Christmas bunting, leading to an embarrassing situation.

Even though Malaysia Airports rectified their mistake quickly, the damage had already been done. Comments on their Facebook page show people grabbing the opportunity to make fun of the error, by writing "Mary Christmas" as well as presenting their views about this matter.

Netizens also stated that Malaysia Airports should be ashamed of their error and ensure that any content they put up is cross-checked multiple times. One of the Facebook commenters sarcastically wrote that since Mary is the name of the mother of Jesus, such a fuss should not be made.

On the other hand, the post got a lot of sympathy and support as well, as people vouched for the company saying that their intent is what matters and such mistakes can be made by anyone.

However, this was not the only mistake that Malaysia made in wishing its citizens. Another glaring error was spotted at an MRT station, which the citizens captured and posted on social media, drawing peals of laughter from the viewers. An MRT station digital board wishes passers-by "Marry Christmas".