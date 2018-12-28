Marvel Phase 4 is still shrouded in mystery. With the only hint being that Spider-man: Far From Home will be kicking it off immediately after the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. But the rumour mill has been working overtime with news about what could lie in store for Marvel in the future.

Here are some of the rumours:

Nova Movie:

Fans have been dying to see Nova on the big screen ever since the success of Guardians of the Galaxy. The apparent fan-favourite space character is a big part of the comics, yet is nowhere to be seen in the movies as of now.

The Eternals Movie:

Space is where it's at for Marvel Phase 4 by the looks of it. Case in point, The Eternals. The Eternals comic book story centres around cosmic beings that lived millions of years ago and experimented on humans, creating super-powered beings called the Eternals as well as evil beings called the Deviants. The two factions battle each other throughout history to see which are the superior beings. The story will tie in more to the cosmic setting of the MCU rather than the Earth setting most Marvel movies have focused on through the first four phases.

Avengers: Endgame will feature reboot of major Avengers' characters:

It is no secret that heading into Phase 4, many of the original cast of the Avengers may not continue in the MCU. As their contracts are expiring at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Which means that Avengers: Endgame could feature a time travel pre-snap story that could reboot many characters like Iron-Man and Thor.

Wesley Snipes as Blade:

This sounds more like wishful thinking from fans more than anything but this particular rumour does seem to be getting traction especially after actor Wesley Snipes shared recently that he had had productive talks with Marvel about future prospects. We'll just have to wait and see.