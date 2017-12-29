A group of conspiracy theorists has recently claimed that an anomaly on the surface of Mars' moon 'Phobos' is the indication of an alien base situated there. The new claims were made by a conspiracy theory website named 'UFO Sightings Daily' led Scott C Waring.

Do aliens live inside Phobos?

Scott C Waring substantiated the evidence of aliens on Phobos after analyzing the images of the moon sent by NASA's Mars Global Surveyor (MGS). In the image, a white box-type building, which appears to be a monolith, is seen and theorists believe that aliens are living inside this unusual structure. The conspiracy theorist also put forward a weird statement and claimed that Phobos itself is an artificially created object.

"Evidence Phobos is artificial: 1st: Phobos is at such a low orbit to Mars it should crash, but its doesn't. 2nd: Phobos changes speed, it accelerates and slows down...impossible unless it has its own propulsion," wrote Waring on his website.

In October 2017, Scott C Waring has also claimed that he has spotted a UFO sitting on Phobos.

"I found this egg-shaped ship tilted on the surface of Phobos this week. The craft has several slit openings and two very bright round lights on its top center. The craft looks bio-engineered ..it was grown, which if you think about it, is a smart, fast and efficient way to make technology. That is why this ship has few no right-hand corners or flat panels," wrote Scott.

What do experts say?

Earlier, astronaut Buzz Aldrin has acknowledged the presence of a monolith on Phobos. "We should visit the moons of Mars. There's a monolith there – a very unusual structure on this little potato shaped object that goes around Mars once every seven hours. When people find out about that they are going to say, 'Who put that there?," said Buzz Aldrin, BBC reports. According to Scott C Waring, only foolish people will refute the words of Aldrin, as he was the second man to walk on the moon.

On the other hand, several other experts consider this monolith structure on Phobos completely natural. According to them, several of these structures can be seen on earth too, and it is mainly formed as a result of rock decomposition combined with tectonic fractures.