If there's one thing common among the top innovators of the world it's that they always want to be ahead of the curve — the same goes for Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. According to reports, Zuckerberg may also be gunning for space as Facebook begins plans to develop space lasers.

Facebook's Space Lasers

Recent reports suggest that Facebook may be quietly developing laser satellites for global communications. California remains home to some of the world's most famous observatories and Facebook may just be getting even more comfortable with it.

According to construction permits, PointView Tech has been constructing two detached observatories right on the mountain peak. Consequently, IEEE Spectrum revealed before that PointView is also a previously unknown subsidiary of Facebook linked to an experimental satellite called Athena.

Last April, the company asked permission from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to test some E-band radio signals. According to PointView, the signals may "be used for the provision of fixed and mobile broadband access in unserved and underserved areas."

However, the application has not been processed fully yet because of the current government shutdown. Needless to say, the company's public presentations and documents do suggest that it has been investigating the use of laser technology, potentially for Athena and a spacecraft.

History and current trends suggest that tech companies looking into satellite technology are also most likely interested in space. Among others, Elon Musk has made a name for himself in the sphere.

Musk's Moon Exploration Plans

After the "super blood wolf moon" eclipse, the executive took the opportunity on Twitter to somewhat hint at a possible SpaceX venture into the Moon. When a user asked if his company is planning to explore the Moon soon, Musk replied with a simple "Yes." The visionary didn't give a timeline, but this could be SpaceX's next plan after its Mars mission. After all, SpaceX is currently busy preparing for its mission to the red planet in 2024.​

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.