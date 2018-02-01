Nintendo has been riding high on the top of its ventures since it released the record-breaking Switch console early 2017. The Japanese company has confirmed anew that it is planning to release a smartphone version of the Mario Kart game.

Miitomo, Nintendo's first-ever mobile game, may be ending soon but a new offering for iOS and Android devices is coming very soon alongside the premium Switch Online service. A mobile version of Mario Kart will be introduced "in the fiscal year ending in March 2019", says the company's Wednesday investor call and the brief announcement on social media channels.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Online service is slated for release in September 2018, just in time for the holiday season to come. The company has yet to decide on the date of launch.

The service is like Nintendo's long-standing Virtual Console. For a US$20 subscription per month, gamers can play their favorite Nintendo games anytime and anywhere. However, the investor call suggested at "ways to further heighten the [Switch Online] experience" without further detailing how those would look like and work.

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed another movie project it is preparing in the pipeline in partnership with US film studio Illumination Entertainment. The Super Mario animated film will be produced by Illumination chief executive Chris Meledandri and Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.