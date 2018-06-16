A severe storm hit the seaside city of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province on last Wednesday causing massive destruction everywhere. Several trees in the area were uprooted and a small flash flood negatively impacted the local residents. In the meantime, a weird phenomenon happened in Qingdao, as marine creatures started raining from the sky.

Raining marine beings

People across the area snapped the pictures of marine creatures raining down the skies and it has already gone viral on Chinese social media platforms. One noted image among this is an octopus laying in the windshield of a car. In other images, starfish and shrimps were seen blown away by winds, finally resting in the car windshields.

As per the Qingdao Meteorological Administration, the violent storm was initially recorded on Tuesday afternoon and it lasted until Wednesday. Registering storm force 12 on the Beaufort scale, the storm which hit Qingdao blew at a staggering speed of 34 miles per second.

In the meantime, an intense hail storm hit the neighbouring coastal city of Weifang causing complete destruction of melon farms in the area. The hail storm also resulted in the in the damage of buildings, and many of the concrete structures in the area were seen riddled with bullet-hole-like dents.

