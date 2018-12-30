As part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 celebrations, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion have joined hands with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore to feature animated light projections adapted from artworks created by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations.

The projections are part of the Build a Dream initiative, presented by Marina Bay Singapore

Countdown 2019 in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

This initiative is aimed at encouraging a collective effort by the public and corporations to

support the less fortunate in fulfilling their dreams and personal development while we

celebrate and usher in the new year.

Here are the artworks by students and beneficiaries from schools and welfare organisations:

Artworks at ArtScience Museum by CPAS

The artworks by CPAS were created by artists from the CPAS Goodwill Rehabilitation &

Occupational Workshop (GROW) under the guidance of CPAS Special Arts instructor, Mr

Patrick Yee. Established in September 1984, GROW is a special workshop that provides

vocational training and sheltered employment for adults aged 18 years old and above with

cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities.

Drawn using only her mouth, Elaine Eng's "My hope and dream: To be proud" features bright

colours and reflects her positive personality. Determined not to be held back by her cerebral

palsy, 19-year-old Elaine has a strong resolve to give her best in everything she does. Her

dream is to do Singapore proud and she has represented Singapore in international

competitions for her talent in Boccia, a Paralympic ball sport.

"My Hope and Dream: Travelling" by 27-year-old Tan Bing Yao is inspired by the energy and

buzz of the city. Being non-verbal, Bing Yao communicates mostly in sign language and

through art, he has found another way to make bold statements in rich colours. He enjoys

painting urban landscapes and is always eager to learn new things and keep up with the latest

trends.

Artworks at ArtScience Museum by AWWA

The artworks in the AWWA projections were created by students under the care of the AWWA

Special Student Care Centre (SSCC), after-school care that offers enriching programmes to children with special needs and also provides respite to caregivers, giving them the time and opportunity to be financially viable.

The artists use our landmarks to remind us that Singapore is where we can hope and dream

for the future, and local fruits to represent shared meals with friends and family. As 2019

approaches, the artists at AWWA SSCC hopes that Singapore will continue the journey

towards being a caring and inclusive society, celebrating abilities and focusing on strengths.

Artworks at the Merlion by NAFA

Aside from empowering special needs beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, the Build a Dream initiative aims to raise funds to help set up scholarships and bursaries for needy students

pursuing an education in the arts. Students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA)

were invited to contribute their artworks through an open call for submissions.

One of the selected artworks is "Colour of Hope" by 19-year-old Jordan Bastian, through which

Singapore's cultural diversity is represented by vibrant colours. Incorporating a blend of elements from Singapore's past, present and future, the stream on the Merlion's mane depicts Singapore's history as a humble fishing village and its progress into the global financial hub that it is today. It also features manatees, otters, and even Inuka the polar bear.

The fireworks design on the Merlion's body represents the new year spirit and festivities,

symbolising the hope and dreams of the nation, personified by the silhouettes of people

standing side by side and looking forward to a better tomorrow.

Another artwork is 19-year-old Kylie Tan's pink and purple Vanda's Dreams, a representation

of Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaqium. The pink and purple hues symbolise

grace, joy, and royalty. Vanda's Dreams also depicts the Merlion wearing a rainbow mane, a

symbol of Singapore's diversity and hope that peace and joy be upon the world.

Light projections on the ArtScience Museum, which feature artworks by beneficiaries from

the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) and AWWA, will run from December 29 to

December 31 at 8.15 pm, 8.30 pm, 8.45 pm, 9.15 pm, 9.30 pm, 9.45 pm, 10.15 pm and 10.30 pm.

The Merlion projections, featuring artworks by students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts

(NAFA), will run from 8 pm to 10.30 pm from December 29 to December 30 and from 8 pm –

11.30 pm on December 31 2018 at 15-minute intervals.

People who wish to help the talented youths from these schools and welfare organisations fulfil their dreams and aspirations can do so via www.marinabaycountdown.sg/build-a-dream.