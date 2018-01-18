The manager of Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust said it appointed Jennifer R. Schillaci as Chief Investment Officer of the REIT with immediate effect.

Toronto-based Schillaci has more than 14 years of experience within Manulife Financial Corp, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Manulife U.S. REIT, she was a managing director and senior portfolio manager in Manulife Real Estate, the global real estate investment and management arm of Manulife.

At Manulife Real Estate, Schillaci was responsible for the ongoing investment strategy and portfolio management, including acquisitions, dispositions and financing, of both the Manulife Canadian Property Portfolio and the Manulife Canadian Real Estate Investment Fund.

Schillaci, who enjoys golf, travel, reading and playing trivia, was an investment director with Manulife Real Estate, where she was responsible for the execution of acquisition targets, as well as the disposition of non-core assets and analysis of the company's real estate investment performance, concentrating primarily on the west coast markets of the U.S.

Prior to this role, she was the Leasing Manager responsible for negotiating and executing office leases for Manulife's entire real estate portfolio.