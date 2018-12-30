Manchester United prepares to welcome Bournemouth at Old Trafford as the hosts look to notch up three successive victories in the Premier League.

Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Preview

Manchester United has been on a dream run since Ole GunnarSolskjaer was appointed the caretaker manager. The Red Devils have won their last two games and the football on display has been very progressive. Along with attacking football, the feel-good factor is also back at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth is coming out of a 5-0 hiding at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and although Eddie Howe's men did not play as bad as the scoreline suggests, they will need a special performance to get anything out of Sunday's fixture.

United will be buoyed by the return of forwards Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Solskjaer had said that he would be looking to rotate his squad and give everyone a chance, which augurs well for the entire squad. The manager would be particularly mindful of United's next fixture away at Newcastle in two days' time and look to rotate his squad without hampering the winning momentum.

Both teams will go into the fixture with players missing due to injury. Bournemouth will be without club captain Simon Francis after he injured his knee in the last game. He joins Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling and Adam Smith on the sidelines. For Manchester United, Chris Smalling will surely miss the game while Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay remain doubtful.

The home side is unbeaten against the Cherries in the last six Premier League clashes between the two teams.

Probable XIs

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Bournemouth: Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Tyrone Mings, Nathan Ake, Charlie Daniels; David Brooks, Andrew Surman, Jefferson Lerma, Ryan Fraser; Joshua King; Callum Wilson

Global TV Listings: