Manchester United have confirmed their striker James Wilson has completed a loan move to Sheffield United for the rest of the 2017/18 season.

The 22-year-old came up through the ranks of the Red Devils' academy, before being promoted to the first team at the end of the 2013/14 season when United legend Ryan Giggs was the interim manager.

Wilson struggled to get regular playing time under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician allowed the striker join Derby County on loan. However, his time with the Championship side was cut short following a knee injury in October 2016.

He has featured regularly for United's Under-23 side and is the top score for Ricky Sbragia's side. Wilson will now join the Championship side for the remainder of the season.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United striker James Wilson has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season."

Sheffield coach Chris Wilde is excited after his side secured Wilson's services temporarily.

"James has a fantastic pedigree having come through the ranks at Manchester United and importantly has some good Championship experience," Wilder told the official Sheffield United website.

"He says he is raring to go and is the fittest he has ever been, so couple that with his undoubted ability and desire to impress, than I'm sure he will improve the group."