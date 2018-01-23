Manchester United have confirmed they have completed the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez on 22 January. As a part of the deal, the Red Devils have allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

The Chilean international has less than six months left on his contract at the Emirates. On the other hand, the Armenian international will leave Old Trafford, having arrived there from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees the Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction."

Sanchez has expressed his desire after he completed his transfer to the "biggest club in the world" on Monday evening. He has also stressed that it has been his childhood dream to play for the 20-time champions of England.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans," Sanchez told United's official website.

"The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United's first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here."

United manager Jose Mourinho is also delighted following Sanchez's move to United. The Portuguese tactician believes his side's attacking division will be further bolstered by the addition of the former Barcelona forward.

"Alexis is one of the best attacking players in the world and he will complete our very young and talented group of attacking players," United manager explained.

"He will bring his ambition, drive and personality, qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige."