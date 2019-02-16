The relationship between Manchester United and Jose Mourinho reached its tipping point last year after the 3-1 loss against Liverpool. This also left his side four points adrift of the Premier League's top four positions.

United has now revealed that it cost them £19.6 million ($25.1m) to sack Jose Mourinho and his staff in December after they spent almost two-and-a-half years at the club.

Along with the release of the club's second-quarter financial, they have also informed that the release of Mourinho, along with coaches Silvino Louro, Carlos Lalin and Stefano Rapetti, as well as scout Ricardo Formosinho, and analyst Giovanni Cerra, cost the club a near-£20m bill.

Mourinho was fired following a run of disappointing results, culminating in a 3-1 loss at Liverpool which left United 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four positions.

"Exceptional items for the quarter were £19.6 million, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office," said the report.

Mourinho's contract was extended in January 2018

Mourinho's contract was extended in January 2018 which took his annual salary to around £12m. It was slated to expire on June 2020, subject to a club-option of a 12-month extension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United player, was handed over the reigns as a caretaker manager and the fortunes of the club have seen a dramatic improvement under him. He has overseen 10 wins being achieved in 12 matches which now sees United in the fourth position on the Premier League points table.

"The appointment of Ole and Mike as caretaker manager and assistant manager, working with Kieran [McKenna], Michael [Carrick] and Emilio [Alvarez], has had a positive impact throughout the club," executive vice-chair Ed Woodward said.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar believes that Solskjaer has brought back "trademarks of United" since the departure of Jose Mourinho. "They were holding back in the previous regime," Van der Sar told AFP.

"But with Ole, the trademarks of United are there: Youth, enthusiasm, crosses, playing forward, belief," he further added.