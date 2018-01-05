Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that star striker Romelu Lukaku is fit to face Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup clash on 5 January, Friday.

The Belgium international picked up an injury in the Red Devils' goalless draw against Southampton. He was initially expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the Portuguese tactician admitted the former Everton star is set to miss the clash against the Championship side.

However, Lukaku has recovered earlier than expected and is in contention to face Derby on Friday night. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager revealed the striker was rested as a precautionary measure.

"Romelu is back, Romelu is back. As I said it was not a concussion, it was a precaution, a protection for him. He wanted to play against Everton, but this time he is back," Mourinho told United's official website.

Mourinho also provided positive update on midfield duo of Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, along with right-back Antonio Valencia.

"From the injured players, Fellaini is back. And Michael Carrick is back to training, not to competition, but is back to training with the team," the Red Devils boss said.

"Antonio Valencia will be back to the team next week, so he is not playing tomorrow but will be back to the team next week. The situation is improving for us."