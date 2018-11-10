Using Google Earth, Robert Morton, a 55-year-old man has recently spotted a mysterious aircraft under the sea off the coast of Edinburgh. Morton argued that he made this discovery while casually looking on Google Earth last Monday, and described his finding 'incredible and strange'.

"I was just looking on Google Earth on Monday and, by chance, I came across the picture of the aircraft. It looks like it is the sea, just off the coast of Edinburgh. It looks like it is underwater. It is very, very strange. It's incredible. I have never actually seen an aircraft on Google Earth so it is very strange. It appears to be underwater," Morton exclusively told the mirror.co.uk.

The finding made by Morton gained popularity after a popular conspiracy theory channel on YouTube called 'UFOmania' shared a video about it on YouTube. Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that this plane could be the missing MH 370 which disappeared in its course en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

However, these conspiracy theorists failed to answer why a plane going to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur reached a different continent after traveling thousands of miles.

In the meantime, a Google spokesman revealed that it might be a technical glitch which resulted in this weird sighting.

"The reason it looks like the plane is that each satellite image you see on the map is actually a compilation of several images. Fast-moving objects, like planes, often show up in only one of the many images we use for a given area. When this happens, faint remnants of the fast-moving object can sometimes be seen," said the Google spokesman.

This is not the first time that conspiracy theorists are making mindblowing discoveries using Google Earth. Previously, 'Paranormal Crucible', another conspiracy theory channel released a video that shows a large triangular structure in the Nevada desert, very close to the notorious Area 51. The conspiracy theory channel revealed that they made this discovery using Google Earth, and they also added that the triangular structure does not appear consistent to its surroundings.