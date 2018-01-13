Police have arrested a man for firing openly at a Zion church in Michigan on Wednesday. At early hours of Wednesday, the man reached in front of the church in his car and started the shooting spree. Before he drove away from the scene, the bullets shattered the glass of the windows and then got lodged in the drywall of the church.

As the police arrested the culprit, he put forward an otherworldly theory which perplexed the investigation officers. According to the accused, the Zion church is actually an alien spaceship for reptiles, and the 40-year-old suspect added that he was actually protecting our planet from an alien invasion.

It was quite easy for the police to nab the culprit, as he himself called them up at around 5.45 AM on Wednesday and revealed the reason behind the shooting.

"He was talking very strangely about how the Zion Church is an alien spaceship for reptiles. That call lasted about 30 seconds and that was the end of that," Bob Redmond, the Troy Police Captain told Fox 2.

Meghan Lehman, the Police Seargent told CBS that the shooting was the result of a serious mental delusion. "He did say that he thought that building was a spaceship for aliens ... it appears to be more of a delusion type of issue here," said Lehman.

Redmond said that the suspect will get sufficient help if it is the case of mental issue, and if not, charges will be filed. The Police Captain also revealed that the suspect possesses firearms illegally.

Jared Wizner, the pastor of the church told Fox 2 that a tragedy has been avoided as people used to visit the church at 6 AM for prayers, and by that time, the suspect had left the scene. The pastor also posted a Facebook video and narrated the incidents which happened.