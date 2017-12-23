A man planning a terror attack in San Francisco during Christmas has been arrested by the FBI. The 26-year-old accused, Everitt Aaron Jameson, chose Christmas as the "perfect day" for the terror attack, saying that he "did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die."

The tow truck driver, who calls himself Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon, picked Pier 39 as the location since he "had been there before and knew it was a heavily crowded area", which would make it easier to "funnel" people into a place where he could execute his mission with more success, according to FBI documents.

An FBI informant has stated that Jameson was inspired by the October 31 terror attack in New York, wherein a man killed eight people by driving into a crowd. The San Bernardino shooting in 2015 also played a part in his plan of the attack.

The man, who lives in Modesto, was arrested earlier this week after he talked to an undercover FBI agent. Firearms were found at his house, along with several fireworks, reports abc7 News.

FBI documents say that the man posted and liked pro-ISIS and terrorism-related content on Facebook. Information also reveals that he was a prior Marine Corp and had military experience of handling "sharpshooter" rifles. He is also an expert of rifle marksmanship.

"The San Francisco Police Department was notified by the FBI about this investigation several days ago and we remain in contact with our local, state and federal partners as this case proceeds. The safety of all San Francisco residents and visitors is our top priority. As we have stated in previous weeks, during the holiday season the public will notice an increased law enforcement presence in shopping corridors and at our City's attractions. As always, "if you see something, say something." We encourage the community to contact officers or 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity," said a police statement on Friday afternoon.

Jameson has been charged with "attempting to supply support to a foreign terrorist organization, specifically the Islamic State." He was brought to court on Friday but has not entered a plea yet.

Here are some updates on the case and the suspect: