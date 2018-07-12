A bizarre incident, which took place in an underground train in Mexico, is now the hottest debating point among exorcists and spiritualists. The captured video shows a smartly dressed man performing an exorcism on an allegedly possessed woman and later freeing her from demonic possession.

In the video, the man was seen continuously praying in the name of Jesus Christ to free the spirit which was apparently possessed in the woman's body. The man, many times ordered the soul to leave the woman's body in the same manner we have seen in horror movies like 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose'.

"In the name of Jesus, leave! You need to leave in the name of Jesus. You need to go," ordered the man to the possessed lady.

The woman then admitted that she is possessed and told the man that the blood of Jesus has the power to release her from all the sins she committed. She soon lashed out at the man who tried to exorcise her and even tried to hit him with an umbrella. The man who stood un-flinched continued to do the exorcism and finally, he successfully saved the woman from the clutches of the devil. The woman's identity is still unknown and local media reports that these kinds of incidents are pretty common in the underground Mexican trains.

The video was initially shared on Facebook, where it racked up more than one million views. The eerie clip was later shared to YouTube and it soon went viral. The conspiracy theorists strongly argued that life after death is a reality and they made it clear that demonic entities have the capability to enter other people's body to fulfil their wishes. They also stated that demonic entities often enter the body of people who are weak and mentally stressed.

However, skeptics claimed that the entire exorcism session carried out in the train was fabricated by amateur actors.