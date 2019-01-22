In a weird attempt to cure back pain, an Irish man apparently injected his sperm into the body. As per reports, the man has been doing this bizarre act for the past 18 months, and he used to inject a dose of his own semen every month. The man's self-treatment did not work on his body, and finally, he ended up in the hospital with chronic back pain which was more intense and with swollen arms.

Self-treatment backfired

It was a chronic back pain which compelled the man to try his luck with semen treatment. He made the decision to treat his condition himself without any medical advice and bought needle and syringe online. Even though the condition did not improve after he implemented the self-taught semen treatment, he continued injecting monthly doses of semen for more than 18 months.

However, things took an unexpected turn when his chronic back pain worsened after he lifted a very heavy object. He was soon admitted to the Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin, and doctors were surprised to hear about the bizarre treatment he experimented on his own body.

What went wrong for the Irish man?

The man injected semen on his right arm for the past 18 months, and it was the area where heavy swelling was there. X-ray diagnosis conducted by doctors revealed that air had trapped underneath as semen got leaked into the soft tissue.

Fortunately, antimicrobial medicine prescribed by doctors worked on the victim, and he showed signs of recovering from the chronic back pain. Explaining the fate faced by this man, doctors also warned the general public to never inject anything on veins that are not meant for such purposes.

A detailed report about the experiences faced by the man who injected semen is now available in the Irish Medical Journal, titled- 'Semenly' Harmless Back Pain: An Unusual Presentation of Subcutaneous Abscess.