A mysterious man on YouTube has claimed to be a time-traveler who has returned from the future year of 6000. What seems even more strange is that he says he has a photograph to prove what the future is like.

A video uploaded by YouTube channel ApexTV shows the man in an unknown snowy location talking to a reporter about his time-traveling experience. Unfortunately, his face is blurred in the whole video and his voice also comes across as automated.

Although he does not have any conclusive proof to support his claims, the man says that he has seen what the future is like. Describing a future city, he says that human beings will develop advanced technology beyond what we can imagine today.

He also says that the human race is at peace in the future and has been ruled by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) dictator since after the 21st century. The contemporary society will seem primitive if we come to know what the future holds. We will also find a permanent cure for cancer.

Apart from advancements in medicine, government and technology, some other things will be supposedly different in the future. To explain why his photo of the future city seems distorted, he explains that "in the time travel process pictures tend to get distorted, as well as many other things."

The man's bizarre claims do not end here. He claims to be a part of a secret programme in the 1990s wherein people were sent forward in time to explore the future. He says that in the distant year, human beings will be able to change and control their size, solving the problem of space crunch.

The video goes on to show the man getting emotional about his futuristic experience. According to him, he was not alone in his travel through space-time. One of his closest friends accompanied him but could not come back. Weeping, he states that his friend is in a good place and he wishes to meet him again.

"In a way the future is like a utopia but sadly when we attempted to travel back we couldn't. I just wanted to see him one more time," says he, as reported by Mirror.

If you find this man's words completely ridiculous, you are not alone. However, he states that time travel will be invented by 2018, after which it will become common knowledge. So, human beings will be able to find out the truth of his statements soon.

The man seems to understand that people would find it hard to believe his words. He says, "I know a lot of you are going to find my story extremely hard to believe and I don't blame you and if I was watching somebody claim these same things I myself would most likely not believe them."

He adds that his only intention is to spread a message about humanity's future, like a form of ominous warning. "I have seen the way the world's changed and the technologies that have emerged it would blow your mind if you only knew the technologies that exist in the year 6000."

Although the man's claims are highly controversial, he says nothing that we have not heard before in science fiction movies and shows like Doctor Who, Downsizing, Terminator, Back to the Future, etc.

If you want to hear it from the horse's mouth, check out the video below: