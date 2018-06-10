The narrow line between life and death is very mysterious and a man named Charlie has probably crossed that line of death door but, miraculously came back to life after some moment. The near-death experience (NDE) of Charlie was released by NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation), and interestingly, the man claimed to have seen a figure very similar to his father during this experience.

The mysterious NDE of Charlie

Charlie's near-death experience happened on November 10, 2013, when he suffered a life-threatening heart attack.

"I was in a room, everything including the furniture was a flat white colour. To the right, there was a closed door. There were three of us in the room. I vaguely recall being rolled into the room from the left side. I was seated in an old wooden wheelchair with a high back. I had several white pillows around me. I was positioned on the left side of the room but not directly facing the right side of the room, but rather I was looking to the right-hand side of the room where the third person was seated," wrote Charlie in his testimonial published in the website of NDERF.

Later, Charlie apparently saw a very powerful person whom he thinks might be a God-like entity. He also revealed that he saw another man whose voice and physique was very similar to his father, who is even alive today, but he was not present in the hospital when Charlie faced the near-death experience.

"Behind this large desk was a man who was intimidating and very powerful. On his right hand, there was a very large ring. The ring had inscriptions which I do not remember, but for some reason, the ring stood out as something very important. This man and the desk were in the centre of the room. I do not recall anything on the desk. The third individual was seated in a chair on the right side of the room. This person looked similar to my father. When he spoke, it sounded like my father's voice. I do not recall what he said, but I do know that he and the man behind the desk were conversing," added Charlie.

However, Charlie is unclear about the duration of his near-death experience. He also added that his NDE was neither pleasant nor distressing.

Similar NDE Experiences

A month back, another man named Richard shared a similar near-death experience on the NDERF website. Richard claimed to have seen God as he was about to die and added that the eternal world was pleasant and peaceful than the physical world. As per Richard, he talked to his deceased relatives during the near-death experience. The victim now claims that he is being haunted by the souls of people whom he met during the time of NDE.