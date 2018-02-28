A 45-year-old Malaysian man who helped the former leader of City Harvest Church (CHC), Chew Eng Han to escape from Singapore, was charged in the Singapore High Court on Wednesday.

Khoo Kea Leng was charged with one count of abetting 57-year-old Chew to leave Singapore illegally on Tuesday, Feb 27. Reports stated that Khoo had received a payment of $8,000 from Chew, for helping him to leave the Republic from an unauthorised place of departure.

Khoo was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) in Malaysia and on Monday, Feb 26 he was handed over to Singapore Police Force (SPF). During the court hearing, the accused was wearing a black shirt and orange floral shorts. He told the court that his family has arrived to see him.

He will be remanded in custody for a week, as the further investigation requires his assist. Khoo will be returned to the court on March 7.

According to reports, Khoo met Chew at a car park near Block 75 Marine Drive to discuss the escape plan from Pulau Ubin in a motorised sampan with 53-year-old Tan Poh Teck and allegedly received the payment.

Chew was arrested on Wednesday, Feb 21 and ordered to begin serving his sentence after his one-week remand for the current offence ends by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Feb 27.

Police arrested the boatman who piloted Chew's boat, including his 61-year-old elder brother, Eng Soon for leaving Singapore illegally.

The 53-year-old Toh was charged in the court on the same day with Chew, while Eng is out after approving a bail.

However, according to Singapore law, accused, who will be found guilty by the justice department, have to face an imprisonment for six months to two years, including a fine up to $6,000.