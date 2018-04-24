A Cambridgeshire man has apparently shot a video of a strange UFO flying in the sky near Landbeach on April 22, 2018. The video shows an unidentified flying object flickering and moving across the skies.

"I went out for a cigarette before bed, it must have been about 11 o'clock at night, and I saw these two lights. One was roughly 300 ft in the air and white, the other hovering just above the tree line and orange. The orange one hovered for about five minutes before disappearing out of view. The one you can see hovered for at least 15 minutes. It was still there after I got the footage and went back inside," said the victim whose name is kept under the wraps, Cambridge News reports.

The man told Cambridge News that in the first look, he thought the object was a star. He also ruled out the possibility of this object being a helicopter or aircraft as there was no sound coming out of it.

"At first I thought it was just a star until it started moving, but not like anything I've seen. It darted around slightly and went behind a tree before coming out again. It felt like it was staring at me. I'm quite spooked, I'm not a person who goes out looking for stuff like UFOs, but I can't think of anything that would explain it. If it was a helicopter or aeroplane I'd have heard the engine," the witness told Cambridge News.

He has also revealed that the strange lights might have hovered almost directly above the river Cam. But many people who watched the video argued that the object featured in the video was a drone.

This is not the first time that eerie UFO sightings are reported in Cambridgeshire. Last August, several people reported sightings of an orange ball in the skies, and despite the investigations conducted by East Anglia UFO group, the incident still remains a mystery.