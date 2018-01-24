As iPhone users all around the world are facing complaints about its batteries, a Chinese man bit it to check its originality, and unfortunately, it exploded within no time. The video footage of the bizarre incident has gone viral on the internet and people are sharing it on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The battery exploded right in front of the face of the Chinese man as he stands inside an electronics shop in the Chinese city of Nanjing. Interestingly, the explosion has not inflicted serious injuries on the man and it did not harm the people standing nearby.

According to reports, the man bit the battery after learning that iPhone is using substandard batteries in their devices which reduces the standby time of the smartphones in future. However, it is not clear from where he got the idea of biting the battery to confirm its authenticity.

Industry experts have warned that mishandling smartphones is never a great idea. Previously, many such cases of smartphone explosion were reported whenever lithium-ion batteries got punctured. According to experts, a short circuit occurs whenever the battery gets heated up, and finally, it explodes.

A report published in 'Battery University' states that damaging the battery makes the temperature inside it rise up to 500-degree Celsius, a point at which it catches fire and explodes.

"As a small water leak in a faulty hydro dam can develop into a torrent and take a structure down, so too can heat buildup damage the insulation layer in a cell and cause an electrical short. The temperature can quickly reach 500 Degree Celsius at which point the cell catches fire or it explodes. This thermal runaway that occurs is known as venting the flame," wrote the Battery University website.