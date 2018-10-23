FNC Entertainment, Seolhyun's agency released a statement on Tuesday that the online troll who flooded the singer Instagram handle with sexually explicit, degrading videos and direct messages has received a sentence of six months imprisonment and has been suspended for two years. The verdict was passed by the Incheon District Court.

The entertainment agency also stated that it was taking legal action against two others who morphed images of Seolhyun and spread the photo with malicious intent earlier this year. The two were indicted and are awaiting the court's final decision.

FNC Entertainment also added that another cyber bully is waiting for the court's verdict for defamation, personal attack and for spreading spiteful information. The prosecution is currently investigating the case.

The agency stated the "We plan on taking strict legal action without settlements to all cases of cyber crime from here on. We will do our best to protect the basic rights of our artists and correct the prevalence of malicious cyber culture".

The agency's action came as a response to the online circulation of nude photos of AOA's Seolhyun, which were posted with the caption "Photos from a cell phone that Zico lost". Zico, rapper of Block B and AOA's Seolhyun previously dated for several months before parting ways in 2016. The popular K-pop singer was targeted by cyber bullies with morphed images causing stress and humiliation for the artist claiming it was obtained from the former's phone contents.

Cyber abuse has become a serious issue in the past with trolls targeting young, vulnerable artists. Earlier this month, girl group Mamamoo was inflicted with a similar treatment. RBW Entertainment has claimed that it has pressed charges against the cyber bullies who had lashed out abuse and shared baseless rumours against their artists.