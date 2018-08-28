On August 29, 2018, a 21-year-old man will be presented in the court for assaulting an SMRT employee. The alleged accused will be charged with sections including voluntarily causing hurt to a person.

In a recently issued statement, the police revealed that the incident associated with the crime happened on June 25, 2018, at the Raffles Place MRT Station. The unnamed man was eating some food at the MRT station. Seeing this, the 69-year-old service ambassador who works with the SMRT advised the man not to eat anything within the station premises.

However, the accused did not comply, and he continued eating the food. The alleged convict also started drinking from his bottle. The SMRT employee advised the man the second time, and he then started assaulting the public servant. During the time of the incident, the SMRT employee was doing crowd control duties. The SMRT employee apparently informed the police officials that the incident literally shocked him.

After assaulting the victim, the alleged convict soon fled the scene. The victim later lodged a police complaint. After doing a thorough ground inquiry and checking the CCTV visuals, the investigative officers identified the culprit.

If found guilty, the 21-year-old man could face a jail term of up to two years or fine or both.

This incident happened just a few months after two men were seen fighting in a moving MRT train. The video of the fight was uploaded to Facebook during those times, and it soon went viral on online spaces. In the video, two men were initially seen engaging in an argument, and their heated verbal war later turned to a fist fight. As the men engaged in a dreaded fight, passengers were seen moving away from the seats. The video, on Facebook, received more than 3,24,000 shares on Facebook.