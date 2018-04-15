Singapore police arrested a 46-year-old man on Friday for allegedly sending bomb threats to various parties including government agencies. The suspect was later produced in court on Saturday for his involvement in a bomb threat to the parliament house.

Albert Pang Tze Kaan, apparently a Singaporean was accused of criminal intimidation under section 507 of the Singapore penal code. He is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation and will be again produced in the court on April 26, 2018.

The police, on Friday, revealed that Albert Pang has sent at least five envelopes containing anonymous bomb threats to various government agencies. However, the police made it clear that he had no intention of carrying out the threats mentioned in the letters.

The envelope to the Parliament House was delivered on 11.30 AM, Friday, and it read ''Bomb Inside''. Bedok Police division soon conducted extensive ground inquiries and forensic investigations which resulted in his arrest later that day.

Since Thursday, police have been alerted that several establishments including government buildings, convenience stores, and hotels were receiving envelopes containing anonymous bomb threats.

The police said that they will consider all these anonymous pranks very seriously, and made it clear that strict actions will be taken against people who cause public alarm.

"The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm," said the Police.

If found guilty, Albert Pang Tze Kaan will get a jail term of up to nine years or fine or both.

A similar incident occurred in Singapore last year when a 60-year-old man made false bomb threats at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The man was nabbed under the Regulation 8(1) of the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations. This man also had no intentions to carry out his threats, and he made the anonymous bomb call just to cause public alarm.