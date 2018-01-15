K-pop girl band MAMAMOO's Solar has reportedly injured her back after performing at K-Wave Music Festival in Malaysia.

On January 15, after returning at Incheon International Airport from Malaysia, Solar was spotted limping while being assisted by their manager.

RBW, MAMAMOO's agency has not officially disclosed any statement of the cause of the injury yet but has given a brief detail saying, "During rehearsals for the K-Wave Music Festival in Malaysia, Solar twisted her waist. She has a planned hospital visit for this afternoon. When we receive the diagnosis and results from the hospital, we will know the exact problem."

Fans are super worried and shocked after hearing the news of their idol's injury. They have expressed their concerns and have also wished her to get well soon on social media.

Check out fans' tweets:

We wish Solar a speedy recovery.