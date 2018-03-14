The Maldivian government on Wednesday said it would not extend the state of Emergency after it expires on March 22.

At a media briefing held for foreign journalists at the President's Office,

"You would have seen today that life in the Maldives in a normal state. No school or shop is closed. Offices and businesses are open and running," the Minister said.

She further reiterated the government's view that the Emergency did not pose any danger to civilians, expatriates and tourists in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Maldivian Parliament on February 20 approved extending the state of Emergency in the island by 30 days following a request by President Abdulla Yameen.

The President's Office said Yameen had requested for an extension as the threat to national security had not diminished following the Supreme Court ruling on February 1 ordering the release of detained opposition leaders, including self-exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.

Yameen declared a 15-day state of Emergency on February 5. (IANS)