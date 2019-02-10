The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that on Saturday, February 9 a Malaysian government vessel, which has been intruding into Singapore's territorial waters, had collided with a merchant ship off Tuas.

MPA stated that there were no reports of oil leak but the authority was not sure about any reports of injuries. They are currently investigating the incident.

The collision between Malaysian vessel Polaris and Greek merchant ship Piraeus, which was on its way from Singapore to the next port of call at Tanjung Pelapas in Malaysia, took place at around 2.28 am on Saturday.

The authority added that it is "deeply concerned" that the presence of an unauthorised vessel on Singapore water can cause confusion for the international shipping community and can also threaten navigational safety.

Earlier, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan expressed worries about an unintended and dangerous incident that could happen while Malaysian vessels are in Singapore's port limits.

However, it should be noted that Singapore has extended its port limits off Tuas on December 6, 2018, due to repeated events of intrusion by Malaysian ships for two weeks.