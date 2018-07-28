A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken under custody after officers at Tuas Checkpoint found the male Malaysian work permit holder was carrying heroin and cannabis on Wednesday, July 25.

On the day of the incident the officers at the checkpoint stopped the alleged smuggler for checking at around 7.35 am. The officials noticed that motorcycle has a registration number of Malaysia.

However, when the duty officers checked his vehicle, they found a total of 912 g of heroin under the motorcycle seat, from the front basket of the motorcycle, officers recovered about 986 g of cannabis and about 3.98 kg of cannabis were also found that were strapped onto different parts of his body. Later, the man was arrested and his vehicle was seized for violating the Misuse of Drug Act.

The Central Narcotic Bureau is investigating the smuggling case now. In a news release they stated that the seized 4966 g cannabis, "is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers for a week, while 912g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers [This is estimated using a typical purity level of 4%, based on drug seizures in recent years. The number of straws that are actually made may vary according to the purity level of the heroin used in the straws] for a week."

CNB also stated that the borders are the first line of defence for providing the security to the country. They mentioned about the Home Team agencies, who will "continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."