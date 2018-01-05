A 29-year-old Malaysian student was found dead on Wednesday night outside the men's dormitory at Changhua County's Da-Yeh University, Taiwan dressed in a Spider-Man costume. The Central News Agency reported that he is believed to have fallen from the fifth floor of the building.

Appledaily.com, a tabloid portal, reported that the student, who has been identified as Lee Yang Hao, loved cosplay and had worn the costume to class before.

The police said that a student was passing by the dorm building when he found Lee lying unconscious on the cement floor. Later, he informed the university authorities and called police. According to the police, the man had already died when officers reached the scene.

The police suspected that the accident took place while Lee was taking selfies on the balcony as his cellphone was found on the fifth floor balcony. In addition to this, one of the classmates who was questioned by the police indicated that Lee had said that he was going to take photos.

Chan Ting-yu, head of the investigation unit at Changhua County Police Department's Yuanlin Precinct, said that the police are still investigating the cause of death. However, it's quite difficult as there were no witnesses to the incident.

Meanwhile, the university has informed Lee's family in Malaysia about the incident. The authorities will arrange for their travel to Taiwan.