Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police said on Sunday that the authority is investigating the sensitive case of rapper Namewee's video clip, which allegedly hurt multi-racial society in the country.

Harun added that as a part of the investigation process the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) was working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)

According to Malaysiakini, the authority is investigating the controversial video clip case under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Malaysian hip-hop artist Namewee uploaded the video entitled with 'Like A Dog' last week on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

The video has featured a group of individuals, who were wearing a dog mask. Controversies arose when people started commenting that the video has some vulgar dance moves, near Putra Perdana Building, Located on the main hill in Putrajaya, which houses the office complex of the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In another YouTube video, posted on Saturday, February 17 the 34-year-old rapper had denied insulting Islam and said the music video and mentioned that he made it only for entertainment purpose.

"Previously, I released a rooster-themed song for Chinese New Year and other songs that contained humorous elements to celebrate Chinese New Year. It was never my intention to insult any religion or race," he said.

The rapper said that the video was shot by the side of the main road in Putrajaya and "the building in the background, which is within 1km, is the prime minister's office."

In addition, Namewee mentioned that no places of worship has been featured in the video, as he had no intention to insult any community.

According to Section 298 of the Penal Code, whoever, with deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person, utters any word or makes any sound in the hearing of that person, or makes any gesture in the sight of that person, or places any object in the sight of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both.

The other Section 233 of the CMA suggests that a person who commits an offence under this section shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand ringgit or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both and shall also be liable to a further fine of one thousand ringgit for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.