Malaysian police said that they raided an entertainment outlet on Monday, April 2 and arrested Umno division leader for his alleged involvement in a drug-related offence. The 40-year-old accused was the head of a drug rehabilitation centre, located in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Kuala Lumpur contingent police conducted the joint operation and the arrest was confirmed by the MACC chief. The police stated that the head of drug rehabilitation centre was detained after he tested positive for methamphetamine during an early morning raid.

Malay Mail stated that after a background check on the man, results showed that the accused held many public positions and one of them was as the chairman of a drug rehab centre. Apart from that, the accused has also chaired as an advisor to an urban youth club that operates in two districts.

However, the accused was released on bail on the same day at 4 pm after his statement was recorded and after a urine test was conducted.

Reports also stated that the man is also a director of a prominent firm, on the advisory board of two government agencies and involved in two non-governmental organisations related to retired armed forces groups, with no criminal record and was never charged with any drug-related offences in the past.

Along with the Chief of Umno division, 10 more suspects were arrested during the raid on Tuesday, including two women, at an entertainment outlet located at Jalan Imbi.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno deputy president said that party leadership will decide what to do with the arrested politician, who is also a state party secretary. Zahid Hamidi, however, said that it is not for the party to punish any individual before the person is found guilty. He termed the incident very unfortunate, though.

Police said that they are investigating the case under Section 15(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.