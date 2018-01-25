A 35-year-old man died in Malaysia after he was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone on Tuesday. Police said that the man, who has been identified as Rosli Othman, was fixing his phone charger onto an extension cord at his friend's house in the town of Jasin, when the incident took place.

ALSO READ: Singapore: Engineering firm fined S$200,000 after employee's electrocution death

"The deceased, who was a labourer, was found by his friend at around 11.30pm in an unconscious state alongside his mobile phone, charger and an extension cord," a Jasin police official told Bernama.

According to the police investigations, the victim did not suffer any other injuries. The police said that they have classified the case as an unnatural death.

The authorities have sent the dead body to a hospital in Jasin for post mortem.