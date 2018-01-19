A Malaysian man has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur for allegedly cheating a woman of S$5.4 million in Singapore, the police said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Malaysian was brought back to Singapore with the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Police, said the police.

Last November, the scammers told the woman they were Chinese officials and that she had to surrender all her money to them to assist in investigations.

The woman then paid the money to various strangers at separate locations in Singapore over a one-week period.

The suspects left Singapore after committing the crime.

The man will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine or both.