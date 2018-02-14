The Badminton star of Malaysia Lee Chong Wei said on Tuesday, Feb 13 that he is not the person who was featured in the sex tape which has gone viral. But, he will be featuring in another movie which has no link attached to this viral video footage.

According to Asia One, Chong said: "My movie is coming out and this is some of the ways that some people are trying to bring my name into disrepute."

The 35-year-old also mentioned that he has lodged a police report at the Menara KPJ Healthcare Bhd at Jalan Tun Razak, as he wants to clear his name and wants the police to get the culprit.

When asked to current world No. 2 about Wong Mew Choo's reaction on this case, who is his wife and a former badminton player, Chong said, "She would have been upset if the person in the video was me. It's not me. She is just disappointed that people are going to this extent to mar my image. She knows I'm faithful to her."

The upcoming movie, based on Chong's journey is going to be released by March, with a title 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend.'

Chong said that this is not the first time that he is the victim of such issues, as he believes that people always "try to paint a negative image when you are at the top," but he will not let it affect his own personality.

However, Chong is now preparing for All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, which will take place in March.

But Chong said that he became depressed to know that two badminton players aka his compatriot have been suspended after an investigation on match-fixing. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said that World Badminton Federation (BWF) notified them about two Malaysian shuttlers in December 2017.

Chong said, "The BAM have taken all steps to prevent match-fixing among the shuttlers but they do not have control over independent shuttlers."

"Maybe it's time for BAM to look into stricter ways to monitor the independent shuttlers. News like this does not put Malaysian badminton in a good light," he further added.