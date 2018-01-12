Two men have been found guilty of the December 17 murder of a triad leader at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi. Local police filed a charge sheet against the culprits after receiving a viral video clip of the brutal incident.

According to local police, the 20-year-old Gan Jia Ji with other suspects allegedly murdered a 45-year-old man named Tan Aik Chai in front of a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi on December 17, 2017, at around 7.30pm. The charge sheet has also revealed another culprit's name and he is 24-year-old Yip Kah Hou.

During the investigation, the police took a statement from the deceased's wife and arrested around 14 people after a series of raids in Penang, Singapore and around Johor Baru. However, the authority released 11 of them and interrogated last three suspects.

On the fateful day, the victim was traveling with his wife when they stopped at the petrol station to check their car's tyres. Suddenly the culprits attacked Tan. When he resisted, they ran over him with the car twice and left him dead on the spot. The entire incident was recorded in a video clip, taken by an eye-witness, who uploaded it online.

On January 11, 2018, the police read out all charges against the culprits during the presence of magistrate Siti Hajar Ali. Neither of the convicts has urged for a plea yet.

Gan and restaurant helper Yip have been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali was the prosecutor of the case, whereas lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien represented Yip.

The next hearing will be held on February 13. On that day, the authority will present the post-mortem reports and according to the findings, the court will take the next course of action.