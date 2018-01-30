People in Malaysia woke up to a horrific news of two students and the driver who died after their school bus, carrying 24 people, rammed into a truck along the Bintulu-Miri section of the Pan Borneo highway. The January 30 accident has also injured seven others.

The deceased were identified as Nur Nabila Shakila and Laila Alisha, both aged nine, and Ramnelan Samat, who was the bus driver, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department. While the children died in the hospital, the drive was declared dead at the spot.

Following the accident, the students were rushed to the hospital and the injured are currently being treated there.

14 other students were not injured in the crash.

According to reports, the fire department was alerted about the crash at about 6.30 AM, following which firemen from Bintulu rushed to the spot. They had to use rescue tools to free the trapped students. It was also reported that the truck driver escaped unhurt.

While police are still investigating the matter, the initial investigation revealed that the school bus collided with the rear end of the truck.

Malaysia has been marred by accidents since the beginning of the year. On January 29, a 52-year-old factory worker was killed after his head was caught in a paper grinding machine in Simpang Ampat, a town in the Malaysian state of Penang. Reports said that the incident took place when Tan Hong Seng was repairing the machine.

Also on January 25, a 35-year-old man died in Malaysia after he was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone. Police said that the man, who has been identified as Rosli Othman, was fixing his phone charger into an extension cord at his friend's house in the town of Jasin when the incident took place.