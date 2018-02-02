A 16-year-old girl was killed in an accident along the Tuaran bypass near the Kampung Kalansanan U-turn in Malaysia on Thursday evening. According to reports, the victim was in the the passenger seat of a Perodua Bezza being driven by another 16-year-old girl.

City police chief assistant commissioner M. Chandra said that the girl flung out of the vehicle and died at the scene. "The victim sustained fatal head injuries as she was flung onto the divider. She was declared dead at the scene. Five others in the car escaped unharmed," he told Malay Mail.

The accident took place after a Honda City, which was driven by a 50 year-old man, collided with a Perodua Bezza, driven by a 26-year-old man. Malay Mail reported that the teenage girls, who were in another car, wanted to avoid the collision but their vehicle swerved out of control. Meanwhile, one of the two vehicles flipped and landed on the roof of the car carrying the two girls.

Reports said that the other two cars were heavily damaged due to the accident.

Chandra said that the police is investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving. The authority requested the witnesses of the accident to come forward and assist investigations.

Last year in May, a 23-year-old Singaporean man died in a car crash in Malaysia. The victim, who was identified as Victor Rubindranraj, was living in Malaysia and his mother is a Malaysian. The man was declared dead on the scene by Malaysian paramedics.