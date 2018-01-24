A 47-year-old man, who claimed to be a Singapore policeman, was arrested by Malaysia police at a cafe in Jalan Bercham for carrying fake pistol and handcuffs.

Perak Police chief Hasnan Hassan said that the man was arrested at about 7.30 pm on Tuesday night. The authorities have seized a fake pistol and handcuffs from his waist.

"We will contact Singapore Police today to find out whether the cafe operator is their member or not. If not, he will be charged for having a fake pistol," Hassan told Bernama.

Earlier, there have been cases when Malaysian police had arrested man for impersonating as an Immigration officer to cheat foreign workers.