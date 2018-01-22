Malaysia Police have arrested two people for allegedly plotting terrorist attacks against non-Muslims. According to reports, the duo, as part of the Islamic State (IS)'s activities, also planned to raid the Bukit Aman federal police's armory.

The accused was a 23-year-old Indonesian labourer and a 25-year-old teacher at a private religious school in Subang Jaya, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun. While the former was arrested on January 18, 2018, the latter met the same fate on December 23, 2017.

Mohamad also said that the first suspect tried to acquire guns and ammunition for militant groups in the region to launch attacks. He was nabbed while conducting reconnaissance activities with a knife around Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

"The suspect was targeting Buddhist monks and planned to kill them as an act of revenge against Muslim Rohingya persecuted in Myanmar by the government," Mohamad said, according to Malay Mail.

After the initial investigation, it was also revealed that the suspect was in constant touch with a senior leader of the IS through WhatsApp. "To prove that Daesh was still active in Malaysia, he also raised the group's flag at his construction site workplace," added the police officer, by using an alternative name for the terror organization.

The second suspect, who was arrested in Petaling Jaya, was previously detained in 2015 under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012. However, he resumed involvement with the IS soon after he was released from jail after 18 months. Mohamad also said that this time he planned several attacks against entertainment outlets throughout Klang Valley.

This suspect used his personal Facebook account to stay connected with several IS terror cells and recruit new members.