A man has surrendered himself to the police on February 5 after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in cold blood. According to reports, the 30-year-old man drove himself to the Damansara police station with the corpse beside him.

Police probably didn't notice anything uncanny when they saw a man and a woman driving into the station at around 3 pm. The man himself went up to the officers and said he wanted to lodge a report and revealed that the body of the woman in the front passenger seat was lifeless with a wound in the neck.

According to Bernama, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the man is believed to have killed the woman in Kota Damansara earlier today. "The suspect surrendered himself at the Damansara Police Station, with the body of his girlfriend in the car," he said, as reported by the news agency.

Currently, he has been taken into custody and the police are waiting for the forensic unit to send reports.

Meanwhile, crimes against women have increased in the country. A Malaysian man has been convicted on February 2 of raping his then five-year-old niece under Section 376 B of the Penal Code for incest. The hideous act was carried out at an Ampang flat between January 2010 and May 2013.

A 29-year-old welfare centre caretaker was charged on January 29 with three counts of abetting her husband to molest two girls in Malaysia. Khairulbariah Mian was charged with committing the offences in the living room of two welfare centres in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur between December 2015 and 2016.