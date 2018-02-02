A Malaysian man has been convicted of raping his then five-year-old niece under Section 376 B of the Penal Code for incest. The hideous act was carried out at an Ampang flat between January 2010 and May 2013.

The man was brought in at a Sessions Court in Ampang around 10.50 am. According to reports, he appeared calm as the charges against him were read out. He pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The charges were announced in two separate phases. While 40 charges were read out in the first half, rest 160 charges were read out after a 10-minute break, reported The Star.

The accused has claimed trial to 200 counts of physically violating the minor girl. Not only this, the court is expected to announce 364 more charges against him later on Friday, Feb 2.

Recent cases from Malaysia testify to the fact that minors are under pressure in the country. Just a day ago, a girl, who hanged herself following accusations of stealing a teacher's mobile phone, died after a week-long battle for life at the Seberang Jaya Hospital. She left behind a heart-wrenching note that she never stole the phone but being tormented. The teacher has been reportedly transferred out of the school to a desk job at the district education office.

On January 22, a disturbing video of a man molesting a young girl at a funfair in Sg Petani in Kedah, Malaysia surfaced and went viral on social media.

Also on January 29, a welfare centre caretaker was charged with three counts of abetting her husband to molest two girls in Malaysia.