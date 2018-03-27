A man was burnt to death on Monday after the car which he was driving exploded and burst into flames in Malaysia, local wire agency Bernama reported. The incident took place before the vehicle skidded and rammed into a road divider near Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah.

The victim suffered 100 per cent burns and was pronounced dead at the accident scene along the North-South Expressway.

However, the blaze was put out 15 minutes later after the team of firefighters from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene.

Kubang Pasu police chief Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said that by the time the fire was put out, the car that was reported to be a Nissan Sentra was already 90 per cent burn. He added that the unidentified victim was burnt beyond recognition.

Tan Kia Sock, a 71-year-old man, was identified as the owner of the vehicle based on the registration number of the car.

Last month in India, a mother son duo were killed in a deadly car fire in Bengaluru. The incident took place when the Bengaluru-based woman was trying to park her Maruti Ritz car in the basement parking lot of the Sumadhura Anandam apartment complex in Whitefield.

Sudam B. Naik, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield said that the duo died due to electrical and mechanical faults in the car. The authorities booked Kalyani Motors under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.