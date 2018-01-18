A Malaysian youth has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's son aged two years and three months on January 3. The accused has been identified as TS Mosas, a 24-year-old jobless youth.

According to reports, Mosas killed J. Paul Ebinesan at Flat Temenggong, Jalan Perak in Kulai between 5.30 pm and 7 pm in the evening.

The case was under the jurisdiction of the High Court and thus no plea was taken from the accused. The case falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code and carries death sentence.

Just about a week ago, police detained a furniture shop worker after he was suspected of killing his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter. Initial investigations revealed that the teen was strangled during an argument with the suspect.

Crimes are increasing in Malaysia at an alarming rate. Malaysia is listed at the 15th position in the Crime Index for Country 2018 and 1st in Southeast Asian countries in the list of 2017.

Malaysia is reeling under unemployment problem for quite some time now. The national unemployment rate was 3.4% as of October last year, according to the Statistics Department. More than half of unemployed workers consist of youth and 90% of unemployed youth's wages were too low.